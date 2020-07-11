Vizianagaram: Villagers ostracise family due to Corona-19 suspicion

Vizianagaram: The family members of the Covid-19 patient are being ostracised by the villagers is reported in Ethamanuvalasa village under Panchipenta mandal in Vizianagaram district on Friday.

According to the sources, the Covid-19 patient's family members (15 members, including children and women) were staying in a cattle-shed on the outskirts of village as they were socially boycotted by the villagers.

A migrant worker returned from Hyderabad, was staying with his family members in the village. He tested positive for the virus a few days ago and was shifted to hospital. However, the family members of patient were neither shifted to quarantine nor shifted to hospital.

Suspecting that the family members of the corona affected patient may spread the virus, the locals in the village boycotted the family members from the village and asked them to stay in the cattle shed located on the outskirts of village.

The family members of the ostracized said "We are not in a position to prepare food for us as we have no ration and we have been staying in a cow-shed for the past two days."

We do not go out to buy groceries or vegetables to avoid the questioning of people. Even the traders do not want me to come to shop," they said.