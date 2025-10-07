VLGC ‘Shivalik’ receives ceremonial welcome at Vizag port

Visakhapatnam: In accordance with the goals set by India’s maritime vision, the country will become one of the top 10 ship-building nations in the world by 2030, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal expressed confidence.

Attending as chief guest at the ceremonial welcome to India’s first Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) ‘Shivalik’ at Visakhapatnam Port here on Monday, the Union Minister announced that there is a need to add 112 more vessels and the government has already signed MoUs with Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) towards this direction. All the vessels will be built in the country in a phased manner, he informed. Underlining that the induction of ‘Shivalik’ under the Indian flag is a proud moment for the nation and a testament to India’s growing strength in global shipping and energy trade, Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted that this achievement is in perfect alignment with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and ‘Maritime India Vision 2030’, reinforcing the nation’s pursuit of self-reliance, indigenous ownership and global competitiveness in the maritime sector. The Shivalik, recently inducted under the Indian flag by the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) on 10th September 2025, represents a significant leap in India’s maritime and energy logistics capability, he mentioned.

The Minister congratulated the SCI team and lauded Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) for facilitating the vessel’s smooth handling during its inaugural LPG consignment operation.

Speaking on the occasion, Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ensuring door-to-door gas delivery across India, noting that such initiatives bring the nation closer to achieving universal energy accessibility.

Chairperson of Visakhapatnam Port Authority M Angamuthu assured that the port will work closely with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to transform Visakhapatnam into a leading energy logistics hub of the eastern coast.

Appreciating their contribution to India’s maritime excellence, the Union Minister interacted with the officers and crew of ‘Shivalik’ and lauded the VPA’s efforts in modernising port infrastructure and enhancing operational efficiency to support the nation’s expanding energy and logistics demands.

Visakhapatnam South MLA Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, senior officials from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shipping Corporation of India and Visakhapatnam Port Authority were present during the ceremony.