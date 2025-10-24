VMC Commissioner inspects outfall drain

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra reviewed the rainwater flow in the city’s outfall drain using a drone on Thursday.

As part of his field inspection, the Commissioner visited Tikkili Road, Mother Teresa Junction, Pinnamaneni Poly Clinic Road, Loyola College Road, ESI Hospital Junction, Inner Ring Road, and 33 vents under the Vijayawada - Visakhapatanam Railway Line to assess the situation on the ground.

During the inspection, he instructed officials to regularly conduct desilting operations and to pay special attention to eliminating waste and blockages at culverts. He emphasised the importance of ensuring the complete maintenance of all culverts, raising the culvert level at ESI Junction, and using drones periodically to inspect and maintain the outfall drain to prevent any disruption to rainwater flow during heavy rains.

Additionally, he examined the 33 vents, the primary outlet for discharging the Budameru flood, and instructed officials to clear the weeds that obstruct water flow. He also used the drone to monitor the drain water flow and stressed the need for careful attention to the 33 vents area.

Later, the Commissioner inspected the Anna Canteen at Dharna Chowk. He interacted with the people dining there to check whether the canteen was opening on time, if the food quality and sanitation were satisfactory, and whether drinking water facilities were available. He also encouraged the visitors to scan the QR code daily and share their feedback for service improvement.

Executive Engineer Samrajyam and other VMC staff accompanied the Commissioner during the inspection.