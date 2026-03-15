VMC launches anti-larval drive in Budameru drain

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has launched large-scale anti-larval operations in the Budameru Drain to control mosquito breeding and prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases in the city.

Officials said the special drive was taken up under the directions of Municipal Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra and is being carried out under the supervision of Biologist Kameswara Rao. As part of the operation, overgrown aquatic weeds in the Budameru drain were removed using tractor-mounted machines. Sanitation workers also cleared accumulated garbage and waste from the canal with the help of boats as part of an intensive cleanliness drive.

To effectively eliminate mosquito larvae, the civic body deployed modern technology during the operation. Drones were used to spray special ML oil along the canal embankments and other inaccessible areas. Officials said this method helps destroy mosquito larvae at the early stage and prevents their growth.

Municipal authorities said that the corporation has been conducting regular anti-larval activities across Vijayawada to control the spread of mosquitoes and prevent diseases transmitted by them. As part of these efforts, canals, stagnant water bodies, drainage channels and other waterlogged areas are being regularly monitored and treated.

Officials also appealed to the public to cooperate with the municipal corporation in controlling mosquito breeding by ensuring that water does not stagnate in and around their houses. They urged residents to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings and take preventive measures to help the civic body effectively control mosquito-related health risks in the city.