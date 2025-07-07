Volunteers reach out to homeless persons, groom them

Visakhapatnam: In a humanitarian gesture, volunteers of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations (youth wing) of the district carried out ‘aarta janodharana seva’ near Gnanapuram railway station here on Sunday.

As part of the service, they reached out to the mentally-challenged homeless persons and destitute near the station, groomed them by giving them a bath. The seva, carried out as part of the centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, saw a group of 180 young volunteers serving the shelterless persons, giving them a haircut, dressing them up with a clean set of clothes. Also, the volunteers treated minor wounds and served meals to the destitute.

The programme was inaugurated by the district president PRSN Naidu, who deeply appreciated the selfless service of the youth and emphasised the vital role of the youth in the organisations. The service activity was coordinated by Sai Santosh, district youth coordinator and Manikanta, joint district youth coordinator of Sri Sathya Sai Seva organisations.