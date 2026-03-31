Vontimitta Brahmotsavams underway with grandeur, Sita Rama kalyanotsavam tomorrow

The annual Brahmotsavams at the Kodandarama Swamy Temple are being celebrated with great splendour, drawing large numbers of devotees to Vontimitta. The festivities, which began on 26 March with the Ankurarpana ritual, will continue until 5 April.

Devotees have been arriving in significant numbers to have darshan of Lord Kodandarama. On Tuesday morning, the deity appeared in the Mohini Alankaram, captivating worshippers. Later in the evening, a ceremonial procession will take place, with the deity mounted on the Garuda Vahanam, passing through the streets of the town.

The highlight of the celebrations is scheduled for Wednesday night (1 April), when the celestial wedding (Kalyanam) of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita will be conducted with great pomp. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his spouse are expected to attend the مراسم. On behalf of the State Government, the couple will offer silk robes and Mutyala Talambralu to the deity.

Temple authorities have made extensive arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the Kalyanotsavam. The temple परिसर and surrounding streets have been decorated with colourful lighting and illuminated displays. In addition, adequate facilities have been provided for devotees, alongside stringent security measures to manage the large crowds.