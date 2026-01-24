Voter’s pledge taken ahead of 16th National Voters’ Day

Puttaparthi: As part of the 16th National Voters’ Day-2026 celebrations, a Voter’s Pledge programme was organised across Sri Sathya Sai district on Friday, following the directions of the Election Commission of India.

District Collector and District Election Officer A Shyam Prasad stated that National Voters’ Day has been observed every year on January 25 since 2011 to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India.

As January 25 falls on a public holiday this year, the Commission directed that the Voter’s Pledge be administered on January 23. Accordingly, the pledge was taken at 11 a.m. at the District Collectorate under the leadership of the Collector, with all officers and staff participating.

Similar Voter’s Pledge programmes were conducted in all government offices across the district on the same day. The programme was attended by the District Revenue Officer G Suryanarayana Reddy, Deputy Collector M Rama Subbaiah, section superintendents and staff of the Collectorate.

On the occasion, officials pledged to uphold democratic values and traditions, ensure free, fair and peaceful elections, and to exercise their voting rights fearlessly and without influence of religion, caste, language or any form of pressure. Addressing the officials, the Collector stressed the importance of maintaining an accurate and error-free electoral roll.

He issued instructions on voter list purification, inclusion and deletion processes, correction of errors, increasing voter turnout, and encouraging registration among youth aged 18–19 years.

The programme aimed to reinforce democratic responsibility among citizens and strengthen participation in the electoral process.