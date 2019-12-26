Vice president Venkaiah Naidu given warm send off by Minister Kodali Nani, officials

Vijayawada: Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday left for East Godavari in a special Air India flight from Gannavaram airport. He was in the city as part of four-day visit of Krishna, East and West Godavari districts.

On the occasion, Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani), DGP Gowtham Sawang, Joint Secretary to the Governor Arjun Rao, Protocol director Kishore Kumar, District Collector Mohammad Imtiaz, Police Commissioner Nagendra Kumar, former minister Dr Kamineni Srinivas, Nuzvid Sub-collector Swapnil Dinakar and others were also present. Venkaiah Naidu who left for Rajamahendravaram to inaugurate the Delta Hospital there.