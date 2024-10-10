  • Menu
VPA begins exercise of removing sunken fishing trawlers, boats

Visakhapatnam : Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) initiated a large-scale operation to remove sunken fishing trawlers and boats lying at various jetties in the fishing harbour.

The initiative, launched on September 11, is part of VPA’s ongoing upgradation and modernisation of the fishing harbour.

A total of six fishing trawlers and 11 boats, which had long been submerged in the seabed, were identified with the help of the local fishing community. These sunken vessels posed significant challenges for fishing activities, navigational safety and access to the jetties.

The removal process involved complex underwater operations, including videography, use of specialised underwater cutters and desilting the debris with high-capacity generators and compressors. Skilled divers were deployed to carefully execute the task, prioritising safety and security at all times.

The entire project, which is scheduled for completion by December, is being undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 1.20 crore. VPA remains committed to supporting the welfare of the fishing community and ensuring safe and efficient operations of the fishing harbour.

