VPA celebrates 55th National Safety Day-Dock Safety Week

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority organised the valedictory function of the 55th National Safety Day – Dock Safety Week’.

Aimed at promoting safety awareness, enhancing preparedness and fostering a strong safety culture among all stakeholders, the Dock Safety Week featured a series of programmes.

Chairperson of VPA M Angamuthu took part in the celebration as chief guest, while Deputy Chairperson K Roshni Aparanji as guest of honour.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Chairperson emphasised the importance of strict adherence to safety standard operating procedures (SOPs) and protocols in all port operations. She appreciated the safety team for organising various awareness and engagement activities throughout the weeklong event.

Marking the occasion, the Deputy Chairperson launched the digital dock safety training poster. The training focuses on adopting modern and effective methods for safety training and awareness.

T Arun Prasad, Chief Vigilance Officer along with heads of departments, senior officials, employees of VPA, and representatives of terminal operators took part in the celebrations.