VPA secretary promoted as deputy chairman of Paradip Port

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) Secretary T Venu Gopal has been promoted and appointed as deputy chairman of Paradip Port Authority.

Venu Gopal began his career at Visakhapatnam Port in 1995 as assistant personnel officer and subsequently served in various capacities across departments. In 2019, he was promoted and posted as secretary of Deendayal (Kandla) Port Authority. Later, in 2020, he was transferred back to Visakhapatnam Port Authority as secretary.

During his tenure, he successfully organised several major events such as BIMSTEC, Indian Maritime conclaves, inauguration of the International Cruise Terminal, and arrival of international cruise vessels at VPA, among others.

Venu Gopal’s dedicated service and outstanding contributions have been duly recognised by the ministry. The officers and employees of VPA congratulated him on his promotion.