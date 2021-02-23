VSEZ UAC gives nod for expansion of Deccan Fine Chemicals

Visakhapatnam: Unit Approval Committee (UAC) of VSEZ chaired by its Development Commissioner A Rama Mohan Reddy on Monday approved the proposal of M/s Deccan Fine Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd., a unit in M/s Deccan Fine Chemicals (India) Private Limited SEZ, located at Payakaraopet mandal, Visakhapatnam district for expansion of its existing operations over 5.2 hectares by an area of 27,385 Sq M.

The unit will result into an additional projected net foreign exchange earnings to the tune of Rs 516 crore and will generate an additional employment of 900 persons directly and indirectly, with an additional investment of Rs 1,770 crores in the next 5 years.

The unit will produce 14 agro chemicals for export to USA after expansion.

He said during 2020-21, the exports made from VSEZ, are to the tune of Rs 92,678 crore and recorded an increase in exports of 11.24 per cent so far.