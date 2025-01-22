VSU NSS volunteers selected to witness R-Day celebrations

Nellore: NSS volunteers from Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) have been selected to witness 76th Republic Day celebrations to be held in Delhi on January 26. On this occasion, university Vice-Chancellor Prof S Vijay Bhaskara Rao stated that receiving this honor is a matter of great pride for the university.

The volunteers will have the opportunity to witness the Republic Day parade, cultural programmes, and various demonstrations related to national security during their visit to Delhi. He mentioned that this not only promotes patriotism among the volunteers but also helps in further nurturing their spirit of service. The V-C congratulated the selected volunteers, B Yughandhar (Biotechnology Department) and M Shalini Priya (Chemistry Department). Additionally, university Registrar Dr K Suneetha emphasised that such opportunities play a vital role in fostering national pride among the youth.

Principal in-charge Dr M Hanumareddy, NSS coordinator Dr Uday Shankar Allam and others are also present.