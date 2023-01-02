Vuyyuru Srinivas detained in Guntur Stampede incident, cases booked

Vuyyuru Srinivas was detained by the police at Eluru Road, Vijayawada and cases have already been registered under sections 304 and 174 against him in the Guntur stampede incident at Nallapadu PS. A case has also been registered against Srinivasa Rao, the administrator of Uyyuru Foundation.



However, before the tragedy of Kandukur incident in Nellore district was forgotten, another accident took place on Sunday. On Sunday, three women were killed in a stampede at TDP chief Chandrababu's meeting in Guntur. Due to the campaign of TDP leaders that they will give Sankranti gifts, the TDP leaders moved a large number of women and old people to the meeting.



In this order, the TDP leaders have given gifts to only a few and told the rest to leave. With this, women rushed to give gifts to themselves. There was a stampede as the crowd rushed in leaving a woman die on the spot and two others die in the hospital.



It is known that eight people died due to Chandrababu's road show in Kandukur four days ago. Before this incident was forgotten, another such atrocity happened on the first day of the New Year.