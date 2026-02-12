Vysyaraju Jewellers new showroom now at Somajiguda

Visakhapatnam: Vysyaraju Jewellers grandly inaugurated its new showroom at Somajiguda main road, Hyderabad.

The showroom was inaugurated by actress Kajal Aggarwal.

Marking the auspicious beginning, the first purchase was made by Jami Bhojaraju.

Speaking on the occasion, Vysyaraju Bhadragiri Raju, managing director of Vysyaraju Jewellers, said that the brand’s journey began in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and expressed immense happiness over opening their 16th branch in Somajiguda, Hyderabad.

As part of the inaugural celebrations, the jewellers introduced a wide range of exclusive designer collections along with attractive offers. Customers can avail a flat 6 percent discount on all 22-KT gold jewellery. IGI-certified diamonds with VVS clarity and EF colour are available starting from Rs. 49,500 per carat.

Also, there is no wastage, no making charges, and GST will be borne by the company on regular silver items. Additionally, customers can avail a special discount of up to Rs.15,000 per kg on silver purchases.

These inaugural offers are valid for a limited period only. Customers are invited to visit the showroom, explore the exclusive designer collections and make the most of these special offers.

The inaugural event was attended by Vysyaraju Phalgunaraju, chairman of Vysyaraju Jewellers along with directors Vysyaraju Naresh and Vysyaraju Kiran Kumar Raju, and other dignitaries.