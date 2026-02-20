Waaree Energies to build India’s largest lithium-ion gigafactory in AP

Vijayawada: In a significant push to India’s clean-energy manufacturing ambitions, Waaree Energies will establish the country’s largest integrated lithium-ion battery gigafactory in Andhra Pradesh, marking a major step toward domestic energy storage self-reliance.

The greenfield project will be developed at Rambilli in Anakapalli district with an investment of Rs 8,175 crore and is expected to generate around 3,000 direct jobs. The proposed facility will have an annual production capacity of 16 GWh and span the complete battery value chain, including advanced cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly and large-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

The project has received in-principle approval from the Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, underscoring the state’s strategic focus on advanced clean-technology manufacturing.

Welcoming the investment, IT and HRD minister Nara Lokesh said, “This project marks a significant milestone in Andhra Pradesh’s clean-energy journey. Waaree’s gigafactory will be India’s largest battery manufacturing plant and will play a critical role in reducing import dependence while strengthening domestic manufacturing in a strategic sector,” Lokesh said.

The investment aligns with Andhra Pradesh’s Integrated Clean Energy Policy, which seeks to build a fully integrated ecosystem across renewable power generation, equipment manufacturing and energy storage. The State has already attracted substantial investments in renewable energy and solar module manufacturing, and the Waaree project signals a decisive move into advanced battery storage and backward integration.

Industry analysts view large-scale battery manufacturing as a critical enabler for renewable energy expansion, electric mobility adoption and grid stability. Domestic gigafactories are also expected to reduce reliance on imported cells and strengthen India’s strategic manufacturing capabilities amid rising global demand for energy storage. With streamlined approvals, policy incentives and access to industrial infrastructure, Andhra Pradesh has positioned itself as a competitive destination for next-generation energy investments.