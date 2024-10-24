Waltair Division ramps up safety measures in anticipation of ‘Dana’

Visakhapatnam : In a step to prepare for the heavy rainfall expected due to cyclone Dana, the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway implemented a series of safety precautions.

As part of it, the division is focusing on continuous surveillance of railway bridges, tracks, yards, and the signaling system removal of silt, vegetation, and other debris from catch water areas and side drains and close collaboration with the state government officials to ensure prompt responses.

In addition, deployment of patrolmen and watchmen to monitor risky locations, facilitating sufficient quantities of track maintenance reserve materials have been secured.

Also, additional control rooms and disaster management cells are made operational. Helpdesk established at stations across the division for passenger assistance.

Additional counters have been set up for processing refunds on cancelled tickets. The catering units were instructed to maintain adequate stock to meet the demand.

Alternate arrangements have been made for electricity backup and provide first aid facilities and ambulances, staffed with doctors and medical personnel round the clock at stations. Teams are also on standby to rush to Khurda Road Division for any additional support.

Civil defence personnel and scouts and guides cadets have been alerted to be prepared for emergencies. Crews are on standby to operate special trains if necessary.

Helpline

Helpline numbers of Waltair Division: Visakhapatnam: 0891-2746330; 0891-2744619; 8712641255; 7780787054; Vizianagaram: 08922-221202; 8712641260; Srikakulam Road: 08942-286213; 08942-286245; Duvvada: 8500358524; Rayagada: 06856223400, 9439741071.

Waltair Division has taken steps to position special teams for early restoration of tracks, signaling system and electrification, etc. Diesel locomotives have been kept ready for utilisation during power failure.

Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Saurabh Prasad directed the officials concerned to be o¬n full alert towards any contingency near railway tracks and ensure smooth train operations.

Patrolling of railway tracks by patrolmen is planned. They observe danger or interruption if any and protect the trains from any untoward incident. Stationary patrolmen and watchmen along with mobile patrolmen have been deployed in vulnerable sections.

Also, instructions have been issued that whenever there is heavy rain, the sectional gang-men will organise patrolling of tracks to make sure that the tracks remain safe for passage of trains.

The engineering relief vans, bridge materials are kept ready so that they can be moved based on requirement. East Coast Railway is in constant touch with the Indian Meteorological Department for getting weather alerts.

Frequent announcements are being made at stations through passenger announcement systems to update the train movements and also alert the passengers. Bulk messages were sent in advance to the passengers regarding cancellation, diversion and rescheduling of trains.

Medical teams were formed at all the major stations to provide first aid facilities and on standby to rush to Khurda Road division for any additional support. Keeping the cyclone in view, some of the train services have been called off.

Trains cancelled leavingthe originating station on October 24:

SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Humsafar express (22888), Bhubaneswar- CST Mumbai Konark express (11020), Bhubaneswar-MGR Chennai Central SF express (12830), Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast express (18046) are cancelled.

Trains cancelled leaving the originating station on October 25: MGR Chennai Central-Bhubaneswar SF express (12829), Gunupur-Cuttack MEMU (08422),

Bhubaneswar- Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express (20841), Bhubaneswar- Secunderabad Visakha express (17015), Bhubaneswar-KSR Bengaluru Prashanti express (18463), Bhubaneswar- Rameswaram express (20896), Puri-Yesvantpur Garibrath express (22883) remain cancelled.

Trains Cancelled leaving originating station on October 26:Secunderabad-Silchar SF express (12513), Yesvantpur-Puri Garibrath express (l22884), Mangalore Central- Santragachi Vivek SF express (22852)

SMV Bengaluru- Kamakhya AC express (12551), Puri- Gandhidham express (22974), Tirupati-Puri express (17480) are cancelled.

Trains Cancelled leaving originating station on October 27:

Rameswaram- Bhubaneswar express (20895),

Vasco Da Gama-Shalimar Amaravati Express (18048),

Guwahati-SMVT Bengaluru (12510) are cancelled.

Train cancelled leaving originating station on October 29:

Malda Town – Secunderabad Special express (03430) remains cancelled.