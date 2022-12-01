War of words continue between YSRCP, TDP amid transfer of YS Viveka case to Telangana

In the wake of Supreme Court transferring the probe of YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana, there has been a war of words continuing better YSRCP and TDP in general and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chandrababu in particular.

The TDP president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu who is in Eluru tour has addressed the road show in Vijayarai village in Eluru distrct's Denduluru Assembly constituency. He alleged YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of resorting to filthy politics in the murder case of his uncle, Vivekananda Reddy. He recalled that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has levelled allegations against him of killing YS Vivekananda Reddy and kept quiet after becoming chief minister in 2019.

Naidu alleged that YS Jagan of creating hurdles to Viveka's daughter by not helping in the probe of murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy. Naidu said that Jagan denied for CBI inquiry. However, the YSRCP countered Naidu.

YSRCP general secretary, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy who welcomed the Supreme Court's order and said that the truth will come out. Sajjala also took a dig at Naidu saying that why he has not responded on the Supreme Court verdict on Amaravati as what he is doing with YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.