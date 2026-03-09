We aim to promote 5 lakh women entrepreneurs: CM

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced that the state government aims to develop 5 lakh women as entrepreneurs. Considering one lakh women in the state have already turned into entrepreneurs over the past one year, Andhra Pradesh will soon have six lakh women entrepreneurs --- the highest cohort in the country – he added. The Chief Minister said there should be one MSME from every house, with 50 per cent of them being led by women.

Participating in the International Women’s Day celebrations organised by the state government at Amaravati Parade Grounds on Sunday, the Chief Minister unveiled ‘Swayam AP’ logo for marketing products made by self-help groups.

He felicitated five outstanding women entrepreneurs and presented a cheque for Rs 10,100 crore in subsidised loans benefiting 6,81,506 women from various sectors.

Naidu extended his greetings to women on the occasion of International Women’s Day stating that women are known for hard work, love, and sacrifice. The Chief Minister said the state cabinet has three women ministers working efficiently. The President of India is a tribal woman and the Union Finance Minister is also a woman who presents the national budget effectively every year. In fact, women are the “real Finance Ministers” because they manage household income wisely and ensure every rupee is used properly.

The Chief Minister recalled that the first leader who ensured justice for women was NT Rama Rao. NTR granted equal property rights to women, established Padmavathi University to promote women’s education and provided 8 per cent reservation for women in local bodies. Picking up from there, Naidu said, he, as a Chief Minister, introduced 33 per cent reservations in colleges and jobs and soon 33 per reservations will come in legislatures also. The DWCRA and MEPMA systems that he established have become role models for the country. Even though many institutions suffered setbacks, these systems remain strong. “Through the ‘Stree Shakti’ scheme, we introduced free bus travel for women and so far 50 crore women have utilised free bus journeys,” he observed. He said that he will take responsibility for turning Swayam into a global brand. Asserting that joint families are the greatest strength of India, he said small disputes should not break families apart. Families should not separate for ration, pensions, or housing benefits. Today many elderly parents are left alone. The aging population is increasing, and this situation must change. As part of the state’s population management initiatives, he encouraged people to have “at least three children”.

Ministers V Anita, Savitha, Sandhya Rani, Kandula Durgesh, MLA Tenali Shravan Kumar and BJP state unit president PVN Madhav were present.