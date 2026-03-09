We are correcting mistakes of previous govt, says CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Monday that the coalition government is correcting the mistakes made by the previous government.

He accused the YSR Congress Party of disrupting the revenue department during its rule.

He was speaking at a public meeting after distributing 'pattadar' passbooks among farmers at Kotha Buruju village in Nandyal district.

He alleged that the leaders under the previous government tried to snatch the land of farmers and the poor under the Land Titling Act.

The Chief Minister said the previous government included 1.95 crore acres in the prohibited list under Section 22A of the Registration Act for political vendettas and illegal seizures.

“We abolished the Land Titling Act as soon as we came to power. We are correcting the mistakes in the land records,” he said.

Chandrababu Naidu said the previous rulers placed their own photographs on pattadar passbooks. They even printed photos on survey stones and spent Rs 750 crore on this.

“It took 20 months to rectify one of their misdeeds. We are taking land measurements in the presence of the farmers and issuing books with land details with the farmers' approval.”

He claimed that with the new pattadar passbooks issued by the coalition government, no one can tamper with land records. “We have introduced the QR code system. Whoever tampers with the records will be known. Even if MROs and VROs make mistakes, it will be known through blockchain technology,” he said.

The Chief Minister claimed that new pattadar passbooks were being issued without any corruption.

He stated that out of 16,816 villages, a survey was conducted in 6,860 villages during the previous government, and 19.93 lakh passbooks were issued with tampered records.

CM Naidu reiterated that Rayalaseema will be turned into a horticulture hub. For this, the Centre will give Rs 30,000 crore under the Purvodaya scheme.

The Chief Minister once again accused YSR Congress of indulging in adulteration of sacred Tirupati laddu to tarnish the reputation of the temple. He also accused the opposition party of spreading false propaganda on the CBI report on the laddu issue.

Chandrababu Naidu said he would not tolerate any attempt to defile Lord Venkateswara.

He claimed that the state is attracting large-scale investments. Naidu reiterated that a drone city will be developed in Kurnool, while an aerospace city will come up in Anantapur.

Alleging that the previous government increased electricity charges eight times to impose a burden of Rs 32,000 crore, he assured people that the coalition government will not increase the charges.