We shall probe into Visakhapatnam Gas leakage incident: Minister Gautam Reddy

Minister Gautam Reddy who responded to the Visakhapatnam gas leakage, said that the gas leakage has stopped and the situation is under control. He said that the govt would probe the incident and advised the affected families to be brave. He said the victims would be provided help from the government. Minister Gautam Reddy informed the Collector to look into the matter of people who have left their homes as a result of the gas leak.

Minister of Industry and Commerce commissioner Karikala Valvan has instructed the Ministry of Industry to take action in cooperation with the district administration. He said the government machinery is working hard to assist everyone. Officials who responded immediately after the accident said that it was appreciated to move the local people away.

On the other hand, officials have filed a case against the company. Minister Avanti Srinivas received information of the incident and fled to the spot along with the local MLA and District Collector. Visakhapatnam police have also reached the place and held rescue operations. Meanwhile, Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the situation ahead of his visit to Visakhapatnam.

At least eight people died, and hundreds were rushed to hospitals after a toxic gas escaped from an Indian chemical factory owned by the South Korean company LG Corp named after LG Polymers India in Visakhapatnam.