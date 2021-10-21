Weather alert: AP to receive rain for two days, northeast monsoon to enter state on October 26

The Meteorological Department officials said that light to moderate rains with thunder and lightning are expected along the coastal Andhra and in Rayalaseema on Thursday and Friday due to the effect of northeast winds and humid winds.



The departure of the southwest monsoon in the state began gradually. It is expected that there will be a complete withdrawal of the southwest monsoon on the 26th of this month. The northeast monsoon will enter the state on the 26th of this month, Meteorological Department officials said.

The meteorological department has forecasted heavy rains in the southern states from the 25th of this month. Meanwhile, rain occurred in many parts of the state on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the daytime temperatures have been increased by two to four degrees above normal. The maximum temperature recorded at Kavali was 36.6 degrees. Scattered rains lashed many parts of the state in the last 24 hours.