Weather alert: Dry Weather to Prevail in AP and Telangana for next two days

The intensity of the cold has eased across the Telugu states, though chilly conditions continue to be felt during night-time and early morning hours in some areas. Daytime temperatures are gradually rising. Against this backdrop, the Meteorological Department has issued an update on weather conditions in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, indicating largely dry weather with a possibility of light fog in a few places.

According to the Amaravati Meteorological Centre, lower tropospheric winds over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are blowing from the north-easterly and easterly directions. Based on these conditions, dry weather is expected to prevail across the state over the next three days.

In North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, dry conditions are forecast on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with moderate fog likely at one or two locations. South Coastal Andhra Pradesh is also expected to experience dry weather during the same period, with no significant change in minimum temperatures over the next three days.

Rayalaseema is likely to remain dry on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as well. However, in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema, minimum temperatures are expected to be two to three degrees Celsius below normal during the next three days.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre reported that lower-level winds over Telangana are predominantly blowing from the south-eastern and eastern directions. As a result, dry weather is likely to prevail across Telangana state on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.