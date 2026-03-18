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Weather Alert: Heavy Rains and Winds in Andhra Pradesh

  • Created On:  18 March 2026 6:05 PM IST
Weather Alert: Heavy Rains and Winds in Andhra Pradesh
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The State Disaster Management Authority has issued a warning of impending thunderstorms across several districts of Andhra Pradesh. Moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by lightning, is expected in West Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Krishna, and Prakasam districts within the next three hours. Additionally, lighter rains with lightning are forecast for Konaseema, Satya Sai, and Nandyal districts. Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of the Authority, urged residents to stay vigilant.

Meanwhile, strong gusts are currently buffeting Gannavaram Airport.

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Andhra Pradeshweather alert Andhra Pradeshthunderstorms and heavy rainlightning warning Indiadisaster management advisory
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