Weather alert: Heavy rains expected in Andhra Pradesh for next five hours

The low-pressure area continues in the west-central Bay of Bengal. It extends from the southwestern Bay of Bengal off the coast of Sri Lanka to the west central Bay of Bengal near the north Andhra coast. The IMD said there was a possibility of scattered heavy rains in several parts of Andhra Pradesh in the next four to five hours due to the low-pressure basin effect.

Scattered showers are likely in Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa districts. Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Anantapur and Kurnool districts will receive light to moderate rains. The disaster commissioner Kanna Babu has suggested that the people should be aware of the rains. IMD officials also predicted that a widespread rainfall activity in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region and warned fishermen not to venture into the sea for fishing.

On the other hand, it has been raining in many districts since Wednesday evening. Heavy rains lashed many parts of Nellore since Wednesday night. Muthukur, Dagadarthi, Nellore, Podalakur, Kovur, Allur, Vinjamuru, Kodavaluru, Vidavaluru, Bogole, Kavali and other Mandals received more than 10 cm rainfall on an average. Brahmadevam in Muthukur received around 18 cm up to 6 am on Thursday.