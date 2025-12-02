Weather alert: Heavy rains likely Andhra Pradesh and Chennai amid Cyclone Ditwah

Andhra Pradesh is bracing for severe weather as a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal is set to bring rain to several districts today. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has announced the likelihood of light to heavy rainfall in Prakasam, Nellore, and Tirupati districts. Additionally, the meteorological department forecasted light to moderate rains across Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, and Rayalaseema districts. There is also a chance of light rains in parts of Telangana as the effects of the cyclonic circulation continue.

In temperature news, Bhadrachalam recorded a high of 22 degrees Celsius, while Adilabad saw a low of 9.2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Chennai is experiencing relentless downpours attributed to Cyclone Ditva. The city is grappling with severe flooding, leading to the closure of subways in multiple locations and significant traffic congestion on key thoroughfares. The vital Mount Road, a main commuting route for thousands, is inundated with floodwaters. Moreover, Koyambedu Market, Asia's largest vegetable and fruit market, has been shut down due to the adverse weather. The iconic Marina Beach is also temporarily closed as rising sea waves threaten safety along the coastline.