Weather alert: Moderate rains likely in AP amid low pressure area in Arabian sea

The Disaster Management Department (IMD) has issued a warning regarding a low pressure area developing in the east-central Arabian Sea, which is likely to strengthen into a depression within the next 36 hours. Additionally, officials anticipate another low pressure system forming in the Bay of Bengal by the 27th of this month, expected to intensify over the following two days, bringing moderate rainfall across the state.

Farmers are advised to take necessary precautions during this period. Moderate rains are forecasted for Alluri district, Manyam, NTR, and Krishna districts on Saturday, while light rain accompanied by thundershowers will likely affect the remaining districts. On Sunday, Alluri, East Godavari, and Konaseema districts can expect moderate rainfall, as well as Nellore, Sathya Sai, Tirupati, and Chittoor districts.

Heavy rains impacted several areas of Visakhapatnam district on Thursday evening, following a sunny morning and afternoon. The downpour, which included thunder and lightning, led to significant rainfall in GK Veedhi Mandal, Sileru, and Dharalamma Ghat Road, resulting in gusty winds and broken tree branches along Ghat Road. Additionally, an insulator failure in the power line supplying electricity from the hydroelectric power station to Sileru caused a power outage lasting three hours.

The Meteorological Department has indicated that conditions are becoming favourable for the southwest monsoon to make landfall on the Kerala coast within the next two to three days, subsequently moving into the southern parts of the country. In light of these low pressure systems and impending monsoon activity, officials urge residents to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions, advising against unnecessary outings during adverse weather conditions.