Weather Change Expected in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

The Meteorological Department has announced a significant weather shift across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, caused by a trough in the upper atmosphere. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre warns of unseasonal rains, thunder, and lightning in several districts from March 16 to 23, with northern Telangana districts like Karimnagar, Jagtial, and Nizamabad most at risk of moderate rainfall and isolated hailstorms.

Temperatures, now soaring, may drop by 3 to 4 degrees over the next four days, with gusty winds of 30-40 km/h providing relief from the heat. The rains are predicted to intensify on March 18 and 19, offering respite from the sultry conditions. Farmers are advised to stay vigilant, as unseasonal rains could threaten crops nearing harvest. In Andhra Pradesh, isolated showers are possible on Sunday and Monday, with heavier rains expected from March 17, especially in Rayalaseema on March 19.

Temperatures peaked at 40.17°C in Prakasam district, with weather experts warning the public—especially farmers—to exercise caution during this unpredictable weather.