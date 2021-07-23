Weather report: Coastal Andhra to receive very heavy rain on Friday, officials on high alert

Andhra Pradesh Weather report: The low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, along with the effect of the surface periodicity, is causing widespread rainfall in many parts of the state. It has been raining non-stop since Wednesday. A maximum of 167.8 mm of rainfall was recorded in Krishna district's Nuzividu between 8.30 am on Wednesday and 7 pm on Thursday. Heavy rains lashed several mandals in Krishna, West Godavari, and East Godavari districts.



While Khammam and Warangal districts of Telangana have been inundated by heavy rains for the past two days. Many parts of western Krishna have been inundated due to torrential downpours. Traffic was disrupted as the trees fell in Guntur and Krishna districts.

Meanwhile, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Vizianagaram, and East Godavari districts along the coastal areas are likely to receive heavy rains with thunder and lightning on Friday with winds up to 50 km per hour. Stella, director of the Amaravati Meteorological Center, said light to moderate rains were expected in the rest of the coastal areas and Rayalaseema.

On the other hand, Girija Shankar, the commissioner of the panchayat raj department, announced that the holidays would be cancelled for the officers and employees of the department till the effect of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal subsides.