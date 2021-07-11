Weather report: Heavy rain predicted in Coastal Andhra from tomorrow, fishermen alerted

A surface trough formed over the north coastal coast of the Andhra Pradesh and is likely to fetch moisture from the Arabian Sea towards the Bay of Bengal. In addition, the surface periodicity is located in surrounding areas of Odisha at 2.1 to 3.6 km above sea level.

As a result, low pressure is likely to form in the west-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining northwestern Bay of Bengal on Sunday, meteorological officials said. It will gradually move towards Chhattisgarh, he said. Due to this, light rains are expected in the coastal districts.

Heavy to very heavy rain likely in Srikakulam to Guntur, Kadapa and Kurnool districts in Rayalaseema on Monday. The sea is said to be turbulent due to the low pressure effect with winds up to 45 to 55 km per hour along the coast. It is predicted that strong winds would blow with a speed of 65km per hour.

Fishermen have been warned not to go hunting until the 13th of this month. During the last 24 hours, thr rainfall of 6.7 cm in Anakapalle, 6.6 cm in Madhuravada, 6 cm in Sullurupeta, 5.7 cm in Kotananduru and 5.5 cm in Paravada was recorded.