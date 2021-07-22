Weather report: Heavy rains forecasted in 5 districts of Andhra Pradesh for next two days

The Meteorological Office has forecasted heavy rains in several parts of the five districts of Andhra Pradesh for the next two days. Krishna, West Godavari, East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, and Vizianagaram districts are likely to receive very heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday. Guntur, Srikakulam, Kurnool and YSR Kadapa districts are also likely to receive heavy rains. Meanwhile, the rest of the districts are likely to receive light to moderate rains with Strong winds of 40 to 50 kmph are expected in the coastal districts till the 25th of this month.

The weather department has said low pressure likely to form on Friday due to surface periodicity formed in the northwestern Bay of Bengal in the next 48 hours. The situation is said to be continued for another four days and it will continue to rain. Fishermen have been warned not to go hunting in the sea till the 25th.



On the other hand, it has been raining across the state since Tuesday night. Chittoor in East Godavari district recorded a maximum of 10 cm rainfall on Wednesday and recorded 1 to 4 cm rain in most parts of the state. The people and officials to be vigilant in the wake of heavy rains for the next two days.