Weather report: Heavy rains likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh in next two days

With the extreme low pressure continues in central and northern Uttar Pradesh and southern Uttar Pradesh and with surface trough continues up to the height of 7.6km which is moving at a height of 0.9km from north-south basin from the northern coast of Tamil Nadu to the Comerin region would result in heavy rain in parts of Andhra Pradesh. As per the meteorological department thundershowers and lightening is expected in the state for the next two days.

Light to moderate showers are likely in one or two places during the next two days in the North Coastal Andhra, South coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema due to low pressure and surface trough. While, daytime temperatures were recorded in all the districts of the state on Saturday. The Meteorological Office said one or two degrees higher was recorded in several places on the other hand, light rains lashed out several districts of the state.