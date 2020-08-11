Weather report: Rains likely in Andhra Pradesh for next three days

Andhra Pradesh Weather: With the low pressures formed in the surrounding areas of Northeast Madhya Pradesh continues and surface trough in the southwestern Bay of Bengal near the coast of Tamil Nadu, the Andhra Pradesh state is likely to receive heavy rains for next three days. Meanwhile, the meteorological department has forecasted another low-pressure area around the northwestern Bay of Bengal on August 13. The authority Low-Pressurees expect that there could be rains in three days across the state with this effect.

On the other hand, moderate to heavy rains lashed several parts of North Coastal Andhra, Yanam and Rayalaseema on Monday. Scattered showers also fell along the south coast. The coastal Prakasam, Guntur and Krishna districts also received moderate rains. The Met office has forecast moderate rains across the state on Tuesday and Wednesday and heavy rains in North Coastal Andhra and Yanam on May 13 and 14 and light showers in other parts of the state.

While, heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected over West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, coastal Karnataka, and Chhattisgarh, while also possible locally in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.