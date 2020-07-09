Weather report: Rains likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh in next two days

Andhra Pradesh Weather report: As the surface trough formed at 5.8 km above in the northern coastal Andhra Pradesh has weakened, the meteorological officials predicted that slight rains are expected to take place in North Coastal Andhra, South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema over the next two to three days. It is also reported that the thundershowers and lightning with mild to moderate rains are expected today and tomorrow.

On the other hand, rains occurred in several districts of the Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. Some parts of Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Krishna and Godavari districts were affected by the rains. Several parts of Uttarakhand and Rayalaseema have also been affected.

On the other hand in Telangana has rain forecast for the next two days. Heavy rainfall is expected in Medak, Siddipet, Rajanna Siricilla, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Janagaon, Yadadri, Bhuvanagiri and Vikarabad districts. Moderate rain could be expected in most places from Friday.