Weather update: 302 mandals in AP to witness severe heatwaves in next three days
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority said that the intensity of the sun will be high in the state for the next five days and asserted that 302 mandals will be affected by severe heatwaves.
According to APSDMA, Butchayyapet, Chodavaram, K. Kotapadu, Kashinkota, Kotavuratla, Makavarapalem, Narsipatnam, Natavaram, Sabbavaram mandals in Anakapalli, Kotnandur, Tuni mandals of Kakinada district, Jami, Kothavalasa mandals of Vizianagaram district and Padmanabham mandal of Visakhapatnam are likely to face severe heatwaves.
It is advised that people who are traveling must take precautions in view of the intensity of the sun. On the other hand, the people were also advised to be alert for thunderstorms and lightning strike due to untimely rains. Farmers are advised to take appropriate measures in agricultural work.