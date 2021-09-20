Weather update: Andhra Pradesh to receive heavy rains on Monday and Tuesday

The Andhra Pradesh Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy to very heavy rains along with thunderstorms for the next three days in the state. The 'surface trough' formed on Saturday from Telangana to southern Tamil Nadu via Rayalaseema is currently continuing at an average elevation of 0.9 km above sea level, hence Andhra Pradesh Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rains.



The weather department predicted light to moderate showers and thundershowers are in most parts of the north coastal Andhra on Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, Light to moderate showers and thundershowers are expected in most parts of the northern Coastal on Tuesday. Heavy rains are likely in one or two places, IMD officials said.

It is also forecasted, light to moderate showers are likely in one or two places in the southern coastal belt on Monday and Tuesday. While in Rayalaseema, light to moderate rains is likely in one or two places on Monday and light to moderate rains along with thunder and lightning on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the state has received heavy rain on Sunday with low-lying areas getting inundated. The Telangana state has also witnessed massive rains in some districts.