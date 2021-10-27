Weather update: Andhra Pradesh to receive rain amid low-pressure area in Bay of Bengal

The two Telugu states which also received record rainfall till mid-October are likely to receive rains yet again. The Visakhapatnam Meteorological Department and the Hyderabad Meteorological Department have warned that it will rain in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states from Wednesday. With more rains likely in AP, the joint capital Hyderabad is also likely to receive rains, officials said.



The reason for the fresh rains is the formation of another low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. The Meteorological Office said that low pressure will form in the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday. The surface period extends up to 3.1 km above sea level in the southeastern Bay of Bengal and its surrounding areas are likely to travel westwards and turn into a low pressure, the meteorological center said.



On the other hand, the surface basin extends from this surface period to 1.5 km above sea level in the northern Bay of Bengal due to which, there are indications of light to moderate rains across Andhra Pradesh in the next 48 hours. Hyderabad Meteorological Department has issued a warning on low pressure in the Bay of Bengal and dry weather on Thursday and Friday followed by thundershowers on the 29th and 30th.