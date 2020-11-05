Weather update: Andhra Pradesh to witness rains in next three days

With the surface periodicity continues from the southeastern Bay of Bengal to the southwestern Bay of Bengal, the weather department has predicted rains in two Telugu states for the next three days. The Meteorological Department has made a statement to this extent. The surface periodicity is currently 3.1 km near the Sri Lankan coast, extending to Tamil Nadu and would turn into strong periodicity. Due to this, it has been revealed that it will rain in some parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh till November 8th.

While it has been raining heavily in Tamil Nadu since yesterday due to periodicity extending thr heavy rains in Prakasam, Chittoor, Guntur and Nellore districts till dawn. Tamil Nadu is witnessing heavy rains with the impact of surface periodicity in addition to northeast monsoon.

It is knew that the heavy rains lashed the state in the last month leading to severe floods due to cumulonimbus clouds. There has been a severe loss with the submerging of the crops. As much as 1.07 lakh hectares crops have damaged. Ahead of visit of central team to assess the crop loss, the rains are expected, which has become the concern.