Weather update: AP and Telangana likely to receive rains

The weather in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is changing differently. While North Andhra has experienced a slight cooling, the sun is intensifying in Telangana. The change in Andhra Pradesh is due to a surface circulation near North Andhra’s coast in the west-central Bay of Bengal, causing cloud cover in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Alluri Seetharamaraju districts. The Meteorological Department forecasts light rain or showers with thunder and lightning in these areas. Meanwhile, the rest of coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema will remain dry. Visakhapatnam’s temperature is currently 26°C and may rise to a maximum of 28°C.

In Telangana, the sun’s intensity is increasing daily, with daytime temperatures ranging from 33°C to 40°C. The Meteorological Department has issued a message of caution, indicating unseasonal rains may occur from the 16th to the 23rd of this month. Thunderstorms and lightning are expected especially in Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Ranga Reddy, and Mahabubnagar districts. Farmers are advised to take precautions due to the risk of hailstorms. Hot winds and dry weather will persist until the 15th, making outdoor activities difficult. Next week’s rains may offer temporary relief, but experts warn temperatures could rise again in late March and April.