Weather update: Heavy rain likely in Andhra Pradesh for three days amid new low-pressure

Heavy rains are already been witnessing in Andhra Pradesh due to low pressure and crops in coastal Andhra Pradesh have been inundated with rains for the past four days. The Meteorological Office said there was a possibility of rains due to the effect of fresh low pressure. The department has forecast light to moderate rains for the next three days. The northern Andaman Sea and its adjoining areas are under low pressure. In addition, the surface period extends up to 5.8 km above sea level.



The low pressure is likely to move west-northwest and strengthen further in the next 48 hours over the southeastern Bay of Bengal adjoining it from east to central. It will then travel west-northwest and reach the southern Andhra Pradesh-northern Tamil Nadu coast at the southwestern Bay of Bengal on November 18, 20, and 21, the meteorological department said. Due to this, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain for another three days.



Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains are likely today and tomorrow possibility of thunder and lightning in one or two places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. There is a chance of light to moderate rain today and tomorrow with thunder and lightning in one or two places in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh.



In Rayalaseema, light to moderate showers is likely in one or two places for the next three days with thunder and lightning in one or two places from tomorrow.