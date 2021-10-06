Weather update: Heavy rains likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh for three days

Andhra Pradesh weather report: The surface periodicity in the southwestern Bay of Bengal and its environs today extended to an average elevation of 5.8 km above sea level across coastal Tamil Nadu and its environs and continues to bend slightly to the southwest. On the other hand, the east-west surface basin extended from the above-mentioned coastal period in coastal Tamil Nadu to the southeastern Arabian Sea at an average elevation of 1.5 km to 3.1 km. As a result, the Meteorological department has said there is a chance of rain in Andhra Pradesh for the next three days.

According to the Amaravati Meteorological Department, light to moderate showers is likely in most parts of Andhra Pradesh today and tomorrow along with thunder and lightning. Light to moderate showers is also expected in some places along the northern coast on Friday.

While in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, moderate showers are likely in most parts of the southern coast along with thunder and lightning today and tomorrow. Light to moderate rains along with thunder and lightning are likely in some places along the southern coast on Friday. Rayalaseema is also likely to receive moderate rains along with thunders today, tomorrow, and Friday.