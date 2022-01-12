Weather update: Moderate to heavy rains likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh for three days

The slight showers are expected in several districts of the state due to surface periodicity in the southwestern Bay of Bengal and its surrounding areas. The surface periodicity formed by the southwestern Bay of Bengal in its vicinity is said to extend up to an average elevation of 3.1 km above sea level. Due to this, the south and southeast winds in Andhra Pradesh are low.



Against this backdrop, the Meteorological Department has forecasted light to moderate rains for three days along with thunder and lightning. Coastal districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next three days while light rain is expected along the north coast on Wednesday and oderate rain is expected on Thursday. Rayalaseema is likely to receive light rains on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.



Meanwhile, Gurjala, Dachepalli, and Machavaram mandals of Guntur district, and Yarragondapalem, Markapuram and Dornala mandals of Prakasam district on Wednesday received rains. Farmers are worried about these unseasonal rains and tensions are high in some districts as piles of paddy remained in the fields.