Weather update: Parts of Andhra Pradesh to receive rains for next three days

The Amaravati Meteorological Department has said that south and southwesterly winds are blowing over the lower troposphere in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam due to which moderate rains would occur in the parts of Andhra Pradesh. According to weather department, the forecast for the next three days would be as follows.



It is reported that light to moderate showers are likely in one or two places at various places of north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam for next three days from today. Meanwhile, in South Coast Andhra, the weather will be dr today followed by light to moderate rains in one or two places tomorrow.



On the other hand, the Amaravati Meteorological Department said that the weather is likely to be dry in Rayalaseeema for next three days and light showers at some places.



It is learnt that the temperatures have gone up in the state due to which heat waves are increasing. The weather department has warned the elderly and children to be cautious and vigilant in this scorching summer.