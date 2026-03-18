Weather update: Rain alerts issued to AP and Telangana today

The weather has changed in the Telugu states, with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana experiencing diverse conditions. After recent intense heat, light rains over the past two days have offered some relief from the scorching sun. While some districts received showers, others remain sunny. The Meteorological Department forecasts further rain for Wednesday and has issued alerts for several districts.

The Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority has warned of rain accompanied by lightning in Polavaram, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Nellore, Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati. It predicts light rains in other districts, with temperatures expected to decline by two to three degrees in coastal areas over the next four days.

Meanwhile, Telangana's Meteorological Department has issued a four-day rain alert. A trough extending from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu is causing rainfall across the state. Heavy rainfall is forecast in districts such as Ranga Reddy, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Vikarabad, Gadwal, and Nagarkurnool, with gusty winds of 30-50 km/h. Areas like Shamshabad, Chandrayangutta, and LB Nagar are expected to see very heavy rain. Authorities advised the public to exercise caution, especially to avoid standing near electric poles or trees, due to ongoing rainfall and potential hazards.