Weather update: Rain likely in the AP amid expected low pressure in northern Bay of Bengal

While there is already a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, another low pressure area is likely to form in the northern Bay of Bengal in two to three days, Meteorological Department officials said. The low pressure already in the northwestern Bay of Bengal continues to be stable. This low pressure area, which is around northwestern Jharkhand is now shifted over eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Officials have made it clear that the newly formed low pressure will move towards Odisha and West Bengal, which will not have an impact on our state. It is likely to rain across the state in the next 48 hours, officials said.

Light rains are expected along the north coast and moderate in the south coast and Rayalaseema. On the other hand the intensity of the southwest monsoon has decreased. The monsoon is likely to spread slowly in the rest of northwestern India due to westerly winds.

Meanwhile, there are rains occurred in parts of the state in the last week.