Weather update: Rains likely in AP and Telangana from 16 March

The weather in the Telugu states is experiencing a rapid change. After days of scorching heat, residents are now hoping for rain. The Meteorological Department, as of March 14, reports a possibility of rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the next two to three days.

Authorities are on alert, especially in northern Telangana districts, where heavy rainfall is forecast. The state is expected to see a cooling of temperatures as moisture-laden winds from the southeast bring scattered showers from the 16th to 23rd.

A 'Yellow Alert' is in place for several districts, with temperatures expected to drop from around 40°C. Farmers have been advised to take precautions, particularly during thunderstorms, while urban residents anticipate relief from the intense heat.