Weather update: Rain likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh for next three days

The Indian Meteorological Department has made several predictions on the latest weather conditions in Andhra Pradesh over the next three days. A surface basin is formed at a height of 0.9km southern Madhya Pradeshthe surface periodicity formed in the surrounding areas to the northern interior Karnataka via Marathwada weakened the surface basin over Chhattisgarh and Telangana. The meteorological department has announced a three-day weather forecast.

Scattered thundershowers and light to moderate showers are likely in northern coastal Andhra Pradesh for today and tomorrow and light to moderate rains are likely in the northern and southern coastal Andhra Pradesh on the 20th of this month. While the southern coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely to experience mainly dry weather toy and thundershowers and light to moderate showers are likely along the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh tomorrow.

Moreover, maximum temperatures are likely to be 2 - 3 ° C higher than normal. Rayalaseema is likely to experience mainly dry weather tomorrow and maximum temperatures are likely to be 2 - 3 ° C higher than normal. On April 21, the Amaravati Meteorological Department has forecast dry weather in Rayalaseema.