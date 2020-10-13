Welfare schemes will reach doorsteps of STs, assures Deputy CM P Pushpasreevani

Vizianagaram: Those belonging to the Scheduled Tribes need not struggle or fight with the government like olden days. Now the State government is knocking their doors and providing every scheme at their doorsteps, pointed out Deputy Chief Minister P Pushpsreevani here on Tuesday.



She said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to the welfare of STs and the downtrodden. Pushpasreevani on Tuesday distributed land pattas to the tribes under Recognisation of forest rights (ROFR) in G L Puram mandal.

"We are respecting the rights of tribes and disbursing the pattas to the farmers, who have been carrying out agriculture cultivation in the forest and government lands for the past few decades. The Chief minister directed the forest and revenue officials to take all steps to protect the rights of tribes. So thousands of farmers could get the pattas under the schemes," she said.

Even a Tribal Engineering College has been sanctioned inr Kurupam constituency for the development of this area, she pointed out.

D Kurmanath, PO of ITDA Parvathipuram, S Parikshit Raju, Araku district YSRCP president and others have participated in the programme.