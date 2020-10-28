West Godavari: Four persons drowned to death in a canal at Velerupadu

A tragic incident took place in West Godavari district, four people drowned to death. Going into details, on Wednesday morning, several people from Budevipeta village in Velerupadu mandal of West Godavari district went to Pedavagu for a picnic. As many as six people were swept away as they descended into the can to have fun with swimming.

Upon learning of the information, local police rushed to the scene and carried out rescue operations with the help of expert swimmers. Locals recovered the bodies of two youths. Another four bodies were recovered while search operations were carried out for four others. The whereabouts of the other two are yet to be known.

The crimes were identified as Gottuparthi Manoj (16), Konavarapu Radha Krishna (16), Karnati Ranjith (16), Sriramula Shivaji (17), Gangadhar Venkat (17) and Challa Bhuvan (18). It is to be noted that the flow into rivers and canals in the state due to incessant rains ten day back, which inturn leading to the accidents.