West Godavari: Young boy addicts to PUBG, skips food for days and dies of diarrhoea

In a shocking incident, a 16-year young guy who is studying intermediate has died after ignoring food and water for many days in Jujjulakunta of Dwaraka Tirumala in West Godavari district. Going into details, the boy was addicted to PUBG game, died after playing the game continuously ignoring food and water for many days.

Amid lockdown imposed due to coronavirus pandemic, the boy who was left idle staying at home and playing the online games. A few days after he didn't took food, the boy fell sick and suffered from dehydration.

The parents admitted the young man to the hospital in Eluru Town where the doctors treated him. However, when his body became dehydrated due to lack of intake of food and died of diarrhoea while receiving treatment. The parents were in tears over the death of their son.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) police along with NGO, Cyber Peace Foundation and Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children had been organising the awareness programmmes for the students and youth on cyber crimes from August 1 to 31 as they have declared the month as Cyber Safe Month.